Netflix releases ‘The Redeem Team’ teaser featuring Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol

Netflix has released the first teaser surrounding its documentary project on ‘The Redeem Team’, which was the nickname for the USA men’s basketball team for the 2008 Olympics. The Americans had failed to capture the gold medal at the 2004 Olympic games, making it the first time since 1988 the US hadn’t achieved the feat. The 2008 team was supposed to take the US back to the top. And nobody set the tone for that goal quite like the late Kobe Bryant.

In 2004, the US Olympic Men's Basketball team lost the gold and sought redemption in Beijing 2008. @KingJames, @DwyaneWade, and Kobe Bryant led The Redeem Team. This is that story. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/95MCsOQ6h3 — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol had just made a trip to the NBA Finals in 2007-08, losing to the Boston Celtics in six games. Gasol was LA’s big acquisition to pair with Bryant in that season, and the duo would eventually go on to win two championships in 2009 and 2010. However, that meant nothing to Bryant in the gold medal game against Spain.

The clip confirms what many have said about Bryant’s competitive nature and drive. Even though Gasol was his teammate, he had no problem sending a message right away to the opposition that winning was all he cared about. Look for Netflix to drop more nuggets here and there ahead of the documentary’s official release.