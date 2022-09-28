 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How many games are in the 2022-23 NBA preseason?

We go over how many games each team will play in the 2022-23 preseason.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 8, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
NBA preseason play for the 2022-23 season begins Friday, September 30 with the Golden State Warriors taking on the Washington Wizards in Japan, while the Los Angeles Clippers welcome Israeli club Maccabi Ra’anana at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Teams will play anywhere from three to six preseason games, with most playing four or five. The Dallas Mavericks have the fewest number of preseason game with three, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder check in with six games each.

As is the case with most preseason schedules, the NBA is going beyond its current markets in an effort to expand its reach and grow the game. International sites this year include Saitama City in Japan, Abu Dhabi in UAE and Montreal and Edmonton in Canada. There are also games in non-NBA markets in the United States, with cities like Seattle, Las Vegas, Tulsa, Birmingham and Greensboro all hosting preseason contests.

