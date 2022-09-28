When does 2022-23 NBA preseason start?

The 2022-23 NBA preseason will begin Friday, September 30 with two contests being played as part of the league’s international showcase events. The preseason will continue until Friday, October 14, with opening night for the regular season set for Tuesday, October 18.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors will kick off preseason play for the league when they face the Washington Wizards in Japan as part of the NBA Japan Games. The teams will play again October 2 in Japan as well. The Los Angeles Clippers are also in action September 30 and will play Israeli club Maccabi Ra’anana at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Clippers won’t be the only team to face Maccabi Ra’anana this preseason, as the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder also have contests against the club.

The NBL’s Adelaide 36ers are also part of preseason play in the NBA. They’ll take on the Thunder and Phoenix Suns in preseason action.