How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards preseason game via live stream

NBA TV will host Friday’s preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. The contest, which is being played in Japan as part of the NBA Global Games showcase, will air at 6 a.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Warriors enter this preseason as defending champions, fresh off a 4-2 win over the Celtics in the NBA Finals. Golden State returns most of its core and hopes to get more contributions from the young players, who will likely feature heavily in this contest.

The Wizards bring a bit of hometown flair to Japan with Rui Hachimura on the squad. Washington hopes it can find the right mix of players around Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis to become a competitive outfit.