How to watch Clippers vs. Maccabi Ra’anana preseason game via live stream

NBA TV will host Friday’s preseason game between Los Angeles Clippers and Israeli club Maccabi Ra’anana. The game will take place at 10 p.m. ET from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Clippers expect to be in the running for the NBA title this season as Kawhi Leonard comes back from an ACL injury. Leonard might have limited playing time in this game but the Clippers indicate he has made a full recovery. Paul George, who was battling elbow issues last year, has also made a full recovery. LA has a deep team with two superstars, which is typically the recipe for contention in today’s NBA.

Maccabi Ra’anana joins Adelaide 36ers as the two international outfits that will take part in NBA preseason action. The Israeli club competes in the second-tier division of the country’s basketball structure. Maccabi Ra’anana last won the second division in 1995-96.