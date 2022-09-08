Report: Maxi Kleber, Mavericks agree to three-year extension worth $33 million

The Dallas Mavericks are working with Maxi Kleber on a three-year extension worth $33 million, according to Shams Charania. Kleber was entering a contract year, and clearly the Mavericks see him as a viable rotation player around Luka Doncic as they look to build on last year’s playoff run.

The stretch power forward was hot and cold during the postseason, coming off the bench largely due to his poor defensive skills. He shot 51.6% from behind the arc against the Jazz in the first round and remained hot against the Suns by knocking down 46.4% of his triples. It was the series against the Warriors where Kleber struggled, shooting just 26.3% from deep while being a -33 overall in the five-game series.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mavericks are +900 to win the West and +2000 to win the NBA title. Kleber becoming a consistent player will go a long way towards Dallas reaching those milestones.