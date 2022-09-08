 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Maxi Kleber, Mavericks agree to three-year extension worth $33 million

The stretch forward is staying in Dallas.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors
Maxi Kleber of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 26, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are working with Maxi Kleber on a three-year extension worth $33 million, according to Shams Charania. Kleber was entering a contract year, and clearly the Mavericks see him as a viable rotation player around Luka Doncic as they look to build on last year’s playoff run.

The stretch power forward was hot and cold during the postseason, coming off the bench largely due to his poor defensive skills. He shot 51.6% from behind the arc against the Jazz in the first round and remained hot against the Suns by knocking down 46.4% of his triples. It was the series against the Warriors where Kleber struggled, shooting just 26.3% from deep while being a -33 overall in the five-game series.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mavericks are +900 to win the West and +2000 to win the NBA title. Kleber becoming a consistent player will go a long way towards Dallas reaching those milestones.

More From DraftKings Nation