Filed under:

Report: NBA looking to add in-season tournament as early as 2023-24

This idea seems to be similar to the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons
The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NBA is looking to add an in-season tournament to the league schedule as early as 2023-24, according to Shams Charania. The idea is this would create more intensity during the early and middle parts of the regular season, resulting in players not taking games off and boosting the league’s standing.

This appears to be similar to the Commissioner’s Cup in the WNBA, where certain games are deemed “Cup games” and count towards this bracket. There are no additional games to the schedule under this format according to Charania, and there will be just one additional game for the teams that make the Final of this to-be-determined championship.

The NBA has attempted to get ahead of the curve by creating a more meaningful regular season. This is the latest attempt to add some drama to the mix, although it’s hard to see teams and players approaching this tournament differently than regular season games.

