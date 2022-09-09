Report: NBA looking to add in-season tournament as early as 2023-24

The NBA is looking to add an in-season tournament to the league schedule as early as 2023-24, according to Shams Charania. The idea is this would create more intensity during the early and middle parts of the regular season, resulting in players not taking games off and boosting the league’s standing.

The NBA and NBPA are still working to finalize the In Season Tournament concept, which includes to-be-determined prizes for the eight teams that advance to the single-elimination round, sources said. https://t.co/j5Sr54WUEJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2022

This appears to be similar to the Commissioner’s Cup in the WNBA, where certain games are deemed “Cup games” and count towards this bracket. There are no additional games to the schedule under this format according to Charania, and there will be just one additional game for the teams that make the Final of this to-be-determined championship.

The NBA has attempted to get ahead of the curve by creating a more meaningful regular season. This is the latest attempt to add some drama to the mix, although it’s hard to see teams and players approaching this tournament differently than regular season games.