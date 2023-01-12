Shaq settles College Football Playoff bet with Ernie Johnson, eats frog legs on Inside the NBA

Georgia beating down TCU 65-7 in Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game had major implications across the sports world. Particularly at the expense of Shaquille O’Neal.

During Thursday’s episode of Inside the NBA on TNT, Shaq paid off a bet he made with co-host Ernie Johnson, who is a proud Georgia alum. It was simple, if TCU lost, Shaq eats frog legs. Well, TCU got its doors blown off, so Shaq ate frog legs.

The Big Fella is a man of his word @SHAQ really ate frog legs to settle his bet with EJ pic.twitter.com/jKCVYYaSyi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 13, 2023

The big fella put those frog legs down and he even said he enjoyed it at the end. Heck, it looked like he could’ve put a few more down with ease. Shaq may have found a new delicacy. Actually, forget that. The NBA Hall of Famer may have found a new item he could sell to you in commercials. That man will shill anything.

Also, shoutout to Ernie here. The man has obviously had a good week with his Dawgs winning and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s actually worn that UGA helmet since the title game.