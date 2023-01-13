Report: Hawks promoting Kyle Korver to assistant general manager

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a deal to make former NBA 3-point specialist Kyle Korver their new assistant general manager, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Korver move up in the front office under GM Landry Fields, who is also a former NBA player. Korver was an All-Star with the Hawks back in 2015 and played for eight different teams throughout his 17-year NBA career.

The Hawks are in the playoff conversation in the 2022-23 season, sitting in the 9-seed in the Eastern Conference at 19-22 as we approach the mid-way point of the campaign. Atlanta has been trying to surround All-Star PG Trae Young with enough talent to make a run at a championship.

The Hawks were able to advance to the East Finals a few seasons ago, losing to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. After that, the team traded for PG Dejounte Murray to form a top-tier backcourt duo. The team has been trying to move PF John Collins but without much luck. The Hawks have Clint Capela in the middle and have surrounded Trae with plenty of solid win players in De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and A.J. Griffin.

Korver will be helping Landry with finding the next moves that lead to the Hawks returning to the top of the East. One of those big decisions will be moving Collins for draft capital or more depth.