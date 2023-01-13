Report: Mac McClung to be first G-League player to participate in Slam Dunk Contest

Delaware Blue Coats guard Mac McClung, who has had stints in the NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors recently, will be participating in the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest at the All-Star Game, according to Shams Charania. McClung becomes the first G-League player to participate in the dunk contest.

McClung was known as a high-flying guard during his Georgetown days, and there are plenty of hoops fans who remember him throwing down some pretty cool dunks. The dunk contest has become a bit more entertaining in the last few years and it’s nice to see the NBA include the G-League in the event.

According to Charania, Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. have committed to participate this year. McClung makes it three players, so there’s room for one more on the list. New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, who won last year’s event, could be up for a repeat appearance.