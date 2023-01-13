 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Mac McClung to be first G-League player to participate in Slam Dunk Contest

McClung will be at the 2023 All-Star Game as part of the Slam Dunk contest.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Greensboro Swarm v Delaware Blue Coats
Mac McClung of the Delaware Blue Coats handles the ball against the Greensboro Swarm on January 8, 2023 at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.
Photo by Mary Kate Ridgway/NBAE via Getty Images

Delaware Blue Coats guard Mac McClung, who has had stints in the NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors recently, will be participating in the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest at the All-Star Game, according to Shams Charania. McClung becomes the first G-League player to participate in the dunk contest.

McClung was known as a high-flying guard during his Georgetown days, and there are plenty of hoops fans who remember him throwing down some pretty cool dunks. The dunk contest has become a bit more entertaining in the last few years and it’s nice to see the NBA include the G-League in the event.

According to Charania, Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. have committed to participate this year. McClung makes it three players, so there’s room for one more on the list. New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, who won last year’s event, could be up for a repeat appearance.

