NBA Power Rankings: Celtics remain class of East, Grizzlies keep surging in West

The Boston Celtics have maintained the top spot in DK Nation’s NBA power rankings for a good portion of the season and that won’t change this week. Led by MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and a host of competent two-way players, the Celtics have not missed a beat since dropping three straight games in the NBA Finals. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has done an excellent job rallying this group, which should be able to maintain its hot play even with Jaylen Brown set to miss a week or two with a groin injury.

Out West, the Memphis Grizzlies keep surging behind dynamic point guard Ja Morant. Memphis is finally healthy with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane back in the lineup, which helps Morant exploit defensive mismatches. The Grizzlies won 56 games last year but were unable to beat the Warriors in the playoffs with Morant sidelined at the end of the at series. This Grizzlies team looks ready to take the next step.

Kevin Durant is expected to miss close to a month, which could spell trouble for the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets do have some cushion from their long winning streak but several fringe playoff teams in the East are starting to gain steam. The Miami Heat are getting healthy as well and should climb up the standings. The Chicago Bulls have been inconsistent but have a stellar record against the top teams in the league. Chicago has done well under pressure and should be able to stay in the playoff fight.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.