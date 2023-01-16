 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Power Rankings: Celtics remain class of East, Grizzlies keep surging in West

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics moves the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 12, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have maintained the top spot in DK Nation’s NBA power rankings for a good portion of the season and that won’t change this week. Led by MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and a host of competent two-way players, the Celtics have not missed a beat since dropping three straight games in the NBA Finals. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has done an excellent job rallying this group, which should be able to maintain its hot play even with Jaylen Brown set to miss a week or two with a groin injury.

Out West, the Memphis Grizzlies keep surging behind dynamic point guard Ja Morant. Memphis is finally healthy with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane back in the lineup, which helps Morant exploit defensive mismatches. The Grizzlies won 56 games last year but were unable to beat the Warriors in the playoffs with Morant sidelined at the end of the at series. This Grizzlies team looks ready to take the next step.

Kevin Durant is expected to miss close to a month, which could spell trouble for the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets do have some cushion from their long winning streak but several fringe playoff teams in the East are starting to gain steam. The Miami Heat are getting healthy as well and should climb up the standings. The Chicago Bulls have been inconsistent but have a stellar record against the top teams in the league. Chicago has done well under pressure and should be able to stay in the playoff fight.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 14

Team Ranking Previous Ranking
Boston Celtics 1 1
Memphis Grizzlies 2 3
Denver Nuggets 3 2
Philadelphia 76ers 4 8
Milwaukee Bucks 5 4
Cleveland Cavaliers 6 7
Dallas Mavericks 7 6
Sacramento Kings 8 11
Golden State Warriors 9 10
New Orleans Pelicans 10 9
Brooklyn Nets 11 5
New York Knicks 12 12
Miami Heat 13 17
Los Angeles Clippers 14 14
Indiana Pacers 15 13
Phoenix Suns 16 15
Chicago Bulls 17 18
Los Angeles Lakers 18 16
Atlanta Hawks 19 19
Portland Trail Blazers 20 20
Utah Jazz 21 22
Toronto Raptors 22 23
Minnesota Timberwolves 23 21
Washington Wizards 24 24
Oklahoma City Thunder 25 25
Orlando Magic 26 26
Detroit Pistons 27 27
Charlotte Hornets 28 28
Houston Rockets 29 29
San Antonio Spurs 30 30

