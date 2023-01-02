 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Power Rankings: Is anyone going to beat the Nets?

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets smiles during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on December 31, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Winning cures everything in sports. For the Brooklyn Nets, winning has brought basketball back to the forefront of the organization. The drama from Kevin Durant’s trade request to Kyrie Irving’s social media gaffes to Ben Simmons’ availability seems like something that happened decades ago. And now you have to start wondering when the Nets are going to lose next.

Brooklyn has rattled off 11 straight wins to climb to 12 games over .500 and sit just 1.5 games back of the Boston Celtics in the East. The Nets have the Spurs, Bulls, Pelicans and Heat this week, with the latter two teams likely being the toughest tests.

The Dallas Mavericks looked dead in the water until Luka Doncic staked his claim for the MVP award. He recorded the first 60-20-10 stat line in league history and has averaged 42.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game during the team’s current five-game winning streak.

The New York Knicks have dropped off since Jalen Brunson’s injury, losing five in a row before defeating the Houston Rockets. The Knicks are still in the thick of the playoff picture but now have lost any separation they had earlier.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 12

Team Ranking Previous Ranking
Team Ranking Previous Ranking
Boston Celtics 1 1
Brooklyn Nets 2 3
Denver Nuggets 3 6
Milwaukee Bucks 4 5
Philadelphia 76ers 5 2
Memphis Grizzlies 6 4
New Orleans Pelicans 7 9
Cleveland Cavaliers 8 7
Dallas Mavericks 9 10
Los Angeles Clippers 10 11
Sacramento Kings 11 12
Phoenix Suns 12 8
Golden State Warriors 13 13
Miami Heat 14 15
Portland Trail Blazers 15 17
Indiana Pacers 16 18
New York Knicks 17 14
Atlanta Hawks 18 16
Chicago Bulls 19 23
Los Angeles Lakers 20 21
Toronto Raptors 21 22
Minnesota Timberwolves 22 20
Utah Jazz 23 19
Washington Wizards 24 24
Oklahoma City Thunder 25 27
San Antonio Spurs 26 28
Orlando Magic 27 26
Charlotte Hornets 28 25
Detroit Pistons 29 29
Houston Rockets 30 30

