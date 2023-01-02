NBA Power Rankings: Is anyone going to beat the Nets?

Winning cures everything in sports. For the Brooklyn Nets, winning has brought basketball back to the forefront of the organization. The drama from Kevin Durant’s trade request to Kyrie Irving’s social media gaffes to Ben Simmons’ availability seems like something that happened decades ago. And now you have to start wondering when the Nets are going to lose next.

Brooklyn has rattled off 11 straight wins to climb to 12 games over .500 and sit just 1.5 games back of the Boston Celtics in the East. The Nets have the Spurs, Bulls, Pelicans and Heat this week, with the latter two teams likely being the toughest tests.

The Dallas Mavericks looked dead in the water until Luka Doncic staked his claim for the MVP award. He recorded the first 60-20-10 stat line in league history and has averaged 42.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game during the team’s current five-game winning streak.

The New York Knicks have dropped off since Jalen Brunson’s injury, losing five in a row before defeating the Houston Rockets. The Knicks are still in the thick of the playoff picture but now have lost any separation they had earlier.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.