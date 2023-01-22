 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ziaire Williams nails full-court heave before buzzer in third quarter

Grizzlies forward chucked it up from under the basket before the end of the third and scored against the Suns on Sunday evening.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Memphis Grizzlies v Orlando Magic

Memphis Grizzlies SF Ziaire Williams nailed a full-court shot on Sunday evening against the Phoenix Suns as the third quarter came to an end.

The shot pulled the Grizz to within 87-72 after the quarter, which really didn’t make a huge impact. This shot likely won’t have any impact on the overall spread of the game either. The Suns are coasting to a win over Memphis at home. It’s a pretty weak performance from the Grizz given the Suns are without both Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

