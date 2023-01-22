Ziaire Williams nails full-court heave before buzzer in third quarter

Memphis Grizzlies SF Ziaire Williams nailed a full-court shot on Sunday evening against the Phoenix Suns as the third quarter came to an end.

The shot pulled the Grizz to within 87-72 after the quarter, which really didn’t make a huge impact. This shot likely won’t have any impact on the overall spread of the game either. The Suns are coasting to a win over Memphis at home. It’s a pretty weak performance from the Grizz given the Suns are without both Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.