Report: Pacers, Myles Turner agree to two-year, $60 million extension

The Indiana Pacers and center Myles Turner have agreed on a two-year extension worth $60 million, per Adrian Wojnarowksi. This extension is interesting in that it does re-negotiate Turner’s 2022-23 salary, which is typically something that isn’t done in the NBA.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed on a two-year, $60M contract extension that includes an additional $17.1M renegotiation on his 2022-2023 salary, his agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/17nSSwN14z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2023

According to Shams Charania, Turner’s renegotiated salary for this season is $35 million, and that number basically eliminates the trade talks surrounding the big man. He was on an expiring contract for $18 million previously and is playing some of his best basketball this year, averaging 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while staying relatively healthy. The Lakers were considered one of the top teams to pursue Turner at the trade deadline but even teams like the Heat and Warriors could be interested in adding him. Now, it seems he’s going to be in Indiana for at least the next two years.

The Pacers have managed to assemble a nice core with Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. We’ll see if they make any deals at the deadline to push for a playoff spot or continue to ride out this season as currently contstructed.