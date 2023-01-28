 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Pacers, Myles Turner agree to two-year, $60 million extension

The deal also renegotiates Turner’s 2022-23 salary.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago Bulls v Indiana Pacers
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers dunks the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 24, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers and center Myles Turner have agreed on a two-year extension worth $60 million, per Adrian Wojnarowksi. This extension is interesting in that it does re-negotiate Turner’s 2022-23 salary, which is typically something that isn’t done in the NBA.

According to Shams Charania, Turner’s renegotiated salary for this season is $35 million, and that number basically eliminates the trade talks surrounding the big man. He was on an expiring contract for $18 million previously and is playing some of his best basketball this year, averaging 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while staying relatively healthy. The Lakers were considered one of the top teams to pursue Turner at the trade deadline but even teams like the Heat and Warriors could be interested in adding him. Now, it seems he’s going to be in Indiana for at least the next two years.

The Pacers have managed to assemble a nice core with Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. We’ll see if they make any deals at the deadline to push for a playoff spot or continue to ride out this season as currently contstructed.

