Kelly Oubre Jr. to miss 4-6 weeks after surgery to repair torn ligament in hand

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is set to miss four to six weeks after having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his hand, according to Shams Charania. Oubre Jr. had been playing through the pain of the injury up to this point and was doing well, averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game.

The timing of this injury could not be worse for the Hornets and Oubre Jr. Charlotte is clearly a seller at the trade deadline, and Oubre Jr. is an expiring contract teams will be interested in acquiring. The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are two teams of note who could use a player like Oubre Jr. on the perimeter, even though he’s struggled to hit triples at a high clip this season. This recovery timeline means Oubre Jr. would come back around the trade deadline, which is February 9. It’ll be tough for teams to gauge how his rehab has gone but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a market for him.