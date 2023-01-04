Warriors GM Bob Myers says Stephen Curry could return as early as January 13 vs. Spurs

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said point guard Stephen Curry could return to the court as early at January 13 against the San Antonio Spurs, which would mean he could be back with the team after just three more games. Curry is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered December 14 against the Pacers, and Myers says there are no setbacks at the moment in his rehab.

Bob Myers just told @SteinyGuru957 they're hoping Steph Curry will be back for the first game of the Warriors road trip vs. Spurs on Jan. 13:



“He’s going to be re-evaluated this weekend. He’s working out on the court… There’s been no setbacks.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 4, 2023

The Warriors were in the midst of another tough road trip when they lost Curry, but have managed to stay afloat without their superstar point guard. Golden State is 6-3 since Curry went down, buoyed by a homestand where the team has been a juggernaut. If Curry does return January 13, he will have missed a total of 12 games.

The West is loaded when it comes to the playoff picture at the moment, but Golden State will be confident with Curry back as the defending champion. The Warriors are just 4.5 games back of the top seed in the conference and a half game back of the final automatic playoff spot.