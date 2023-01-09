NBA Power Rankings: Grizzlies get hot, injury concerns surround Nets, 76ers and Pelicans

After rattling off 56 wins a season ago, the Memphis Grizzlies are making their presence felt in the Western conference once again. Led by superstar Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have rattled off six straight wins to move into a tie for the top spot in the conference with the Denver Nuggets. Denver has also found continuity this season but the Grizzlies have more depth. If Morant can stay healthy, Memphis should be a title threat.

The Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping for positive news regarding injuries to Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Zion Williamson. Durant is set to get a MRI after suffering a knee injury Sunday, while Embiid is dealing with foot soreness and has no official timetable to return. Williamson is going to miss at least three weeks and it could be more. All three teams are title hopefuls but those three players determine so much of their ceiling. If there’s a major setback for anyone, it’ll change the NBA landscape.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.