NBA Power Rankings: Grizzlies get hot, injury concerns surround Nets, 76ers and Pelicans

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Memphis Grizzlies v Orlando Magic

After rattling off 56 wins a season ago, the Memphis Grizzlies are making their presence felt in the Western conference once again. Led by superstar Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have rattled off six straight wins to move into a tie for the top spot in the conference with the Denver Nuggets. Denver has also found continuity this season but the Grizzlies have more depth. If Morant can stay healthy, Memphis should be a title threat.

The Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping for positive news regarding injuries to Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Zion Williamson. Durant is set to get a MRI after suffering a knee injury Sunday, while Embiid is dealing with foot soreness and has no official timetable to return. Williamson is going to miss at least three weeks and it could be more. All three teams are title hopefuls but those three players determine so much of their ceiling. If there’s a major setback for anyone, it’ll change the NBA landscape.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 13

Team Ranking Previous Ranking
Boston Celtics 1 1
Denver Nuggets 2 3
Memphis Grizzlies 3 6
Milwaukee Bucks 4 4
Brooklyn Nets 5 2
Dallas Mavericks 6 9
Cleveland Cavaliers 7 8
Philadelphia 76ers 8 5
New Orleans Pelicans 9 7
Golden State Warriors 10 13
Sacramento Kings 11 11
New York Knicks 12 17
Indiana Pacers 13 16
Los Angeles Clippers 14 10
Phoenix Suns 15 12
Los Angeles Lakers 16 20
Miami Heat 17 14
Chicago Bulls 18 19
Atlanta Hawks 19 18
Portland Trail Blazers 20 15
Minnesota Timberwolves 21 22
Utah Jazz 22 23
Toronto Raptors 23 21
Washington Wizards 24 24
Oklahoma City Thunder 25 25
Orlando Magic 26 27
Detroit Pistons 27 29
Charlotte Hornets 28 28
Houston Rockets 29 30
San Antonio Spurs 30 26

