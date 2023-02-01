How close is LeBron James to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA scoring record?

The Los Angeles Lakers will witness LeBron James take over as the league’s all-time leading scorer at some point during the next few weeks, assuming the King can stay healthy and maintain his current production. James is averaging a whopping 30.2 points per game on 50.5% shooting this season, which is insane considering he’s in his 20th season in the league.

Longevity, along with tremendous success, has helped James close in on a mark which many previously thought was unbreakable. The NBA scoring record, which was long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, will soon belong to James.

The Lakers star is now 89 points away from surpassing Abdul-Jabbar and given his current scoring average, he should be expected to pass this mark in the next three games. That means James is likely to set this mark Tuesday, February 7 when the Lakers face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Of course, if he’s still a few points short, he can truly bring everything full circle by passing Abdul-Jabbar on February 9 when the Lakers play the Milwaukee Bucks. Abdul-Jabbar spent six seasons with the Bucks before coming to the Lakers, winning a title and three MVP awards with Milwaukee.