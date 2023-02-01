 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards-Pistons postponed Wednesday

Washington and Detroit will not play this contest today.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington Wizards v San Antonio Spurs
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards controls the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at AT&T Center on January 30, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.
Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has officially been postponed, according to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press. The Pistons were unable to get out of Dallas due to weather-related flight issues and will not make it back home in time to host Washington.

For fantasy and DFS players, finding replacement options for Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma will be the main priority. It’s unlikely users are rostering Pistons players, even if guys like Saddiq Bey and Alec Burks do offer some value. Beal is the biggest domino here, as he’s got the most upside given his scoring potential. Kuzma has quietly turned in another solid season, while Porzingis is proving he can stay healthy. Losing these guys in a favorable matchup is tough.

The 76ers have a soft matchup with the Magic and offer some star power for fantasy/DFS contests. The Warriors have a favorable contest against Minnesota and have plenty of talent on their roster. These two games could be ones to target for anyone who was thinking about rostering players on Washington or Detroit.

