Report: 76ers signing Mac McClung to two-way deal

The guard is getting called up to the NBA the week before he’s set to partake in the Dunk Contest.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Skyhawks v Delaware Blue Coats
Mac McClung of the Delaware Blue coats dunks the ball during the game against the Atlanta Skyhawks on February 13, 2023 at Chase Field House in Wilmington, Delaware.
Photo by KeShawn Ennis/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing guard Mac McClung in on a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania. This means McClung will split time between the main franchise and the G-League.

McClung has bounced around the league for a while, having stints in the G-League and Summer League with the Lakers, Warriors and Bulls. The 76ers are a bit thin on the bench and could use McClung’s explosiveness, although it’s hard to see him getting minutes in more pivotal games for Philadelphia. Expect him to spend decent time in the G-League, while occasionally getting the call-up if the 76ers are on a back-to-back or a tough road trip.

NBA fans will see McClung in action at All-Star weekend as he’s participating in the dunk contest. The guard has been known for his vertical, which has been on display from his college days at Georgetown. We’ll see if McClung can put on a show in that contest.

