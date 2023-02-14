Report: 76ers signing Mac McClung to two-way deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing guard Mac McClung in on a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania. This means McClung will split time between the main franchise and the G-League.

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign guard Mac McClung on two-way NBA contract out of their G League Delaware Blue Coats affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. On cusp of his Dunk Contest appearance, McClung gets call up to the NBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2023

McClung has bounced around the league for a while, having stints in the G-League and Summer League with the Lakers, Warriors and Bulls. The 76ers are a bit thin on the bench and could use McClung’s explosiveness, although it’s hard to see him getting minutes in more pivotal games for Philadelphia. Expect him to spend decent time in the G-League, while occasionally getting the call-up if the 76ers are on a back-to-back or a tough road trip.

NBA fans will see McClung in action at All-Star weekend as he’s participating in the dunk contest. The guard has been known for his vertical, which has been on display from his college days at Georgetown. We’ll see if McClung can put on a show in that contest.