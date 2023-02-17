How to watch 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on TV and via live stream

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend returns with Salt Lake City as host for the 2023 edition, and the festivities also mark the return of the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star game. This year’s exhibition includes both first-time participants and returning players, with rosters that feature Grammy award-winning musicians as well as actors and comedians.

If you can’t get in front of a television to watch exclusively on ESPN, the game will be available to stream through the ESPN app. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday night.

Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith and minority owner Dwyane Wade will serve as honorary captains with Team Ryan facing off against Team Dwyane. Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers Thanasis and Alex, and Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn will coach Team Dwyane. Two-time WNBA champion Lisa Leslie, rapper Fat Joe, and Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman will serve as coaches for Team Ryan.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf and Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson will be among this year’s first-time participants, as well as Grammy award-winning artists 21 Savage and Janelle Monae. Tennis star Frances Tiafoe and Marvel actor Simu Liu are also among the notable participants playing in their first celebrity All-Star game.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj will return for his third celebrity All-Star game, while Peloton Instructor, and Puma athlete, Alex Toussaint makes back-to-back appearances as well.