Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected from Thursday’s game between Cavaliers and Grizzlies

Brooks hit Mitchell and the Cavaliers guard took exception to it.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Memphis Grizzlies v Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 2, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks were ejected from Thursday’s game between the two teams after an interaction in the third quarter. Here’s video of the incident.

Brooks went down after a layup attempt, and he got tangled up with Mitchell when the guard got the rebound off the miss. Mitchell fell down and he must’ve felt he was taken down intentionally by Brooks, because Mitchell threw the basketball at Brooks afterwards. That brought the two players together and eventually everyone was involved. A different angle shows why Mitchell was upset.

This ejection ends a rough night from the floor for Mitchell, who was 2-11 with six points. Brooks didn’t fare much better, tallying nine points on 2-5 shooting. The Cavaliers will lean on Darius Garland offensively with Mitchell out, while Brooks’ absence means more run for Desmond Bane, John Konchar and David Roddy.

We’ll see if the NBA hands out any discipline for this incident in the coming days.

