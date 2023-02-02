Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected from Thursday’s game between Cavaliers and Grizzlies

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks were ejected from Thursday’s game between the two teams after an interaction in the third quarter. Here’s video of the incident.

Spida and Dillon Brooks get CHIPPY pic.twitter.com/jGhYHa8VAS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023

Brooks went down after a layup attempt, and he got tangled up with Mitchell when the guard got the rebound off the miss. Mitchell fell down and he must’ve felt he was taken down intentionally by Brooks, because Mitchell threw the basketball at Brooks afterwards. That brought the two players together and eventually everyone was involved. A different angle shows why Mitchell was upset.

This angle shows Dillon Brooks hitting Donovan Mitchell below the waistpic.twitter.com/pt7VPBii31 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 3, 2023

This ejection ends a rough night from the floor for Mitchell, who was 2-11 with six points. Brooks didn’t fare much better, tallying nine points on 2-5 shooting. The Cavaliers will lean on Darius Garland offensively with Mitchell out, while Brooks’ absence means more run for Desmond Bane, John Konchar and David Roddy.

We’ll see if the NBA hands out any discipline for this incident in the coming days.