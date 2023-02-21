 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Hawks fire Nate McMillan during All-Star break

Atlanta is hoping for a spark to finish out the season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v New Orleans Pelicans
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan looks on during the third quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 07, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the Atlanta Hawks to make a move at the head coaching position. Nate McMillan is out as the head coach in Atlanta according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Joe Prunty will the interim head coach for the Hawks during the final stretch of this season.

The Hawks are currently the eighth seed in the East, 3.5 games behind the Knicks for the sixth spot. Atlanta can avoid the play-in tournament if it gets to the six spot or higher, and clearly management believes that was not going to happen under McMillan. The Hawks, somewhat ironically, are looking for the same spark a coaching change provided them in 2020-21 with McMillan. He replaced Lloyd Pierce and went 27-11 during that season, which ended with a berth in the conference finals.

Since then, it has been largely downhill for McMillan. His spat with Trae Young in the beginning of the season was a sign tension was building past a point of return, and the Hawks know they have to make some changes around their star pairing of Young and Dejounte Murray. McMillan will have some offers out there in the offseason, but will likely be an assistant coach before jumping back to the top spot on the bench.

According to Wojnarowski, Quin Snyder is expected to be the top candidate for the Hawks once a proper search gets underway. Kenny Atkinson and Charles Lee are also expected to be in the mix.

