Report: Kevin Durant targeting return to court, Suns debut, Wednesday vs. Hornets

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who the team acquired at the 2023 NBA trade deadline, is targeting a return to the court and his debut with Phoenix on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, according to Shams Charania. Durant has been sidelined since January 8 with a sprained MCL.

There was a report earlier Wednesday Durant was attempting to come back Sunday, when the Suns had an afternoon tip against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals. However, that was likely considered to be too tough of a landing spot for the forward. Charlotte offers significantly less resistance, both from a spotlight and basketball standpoint.

If Durant returns and is at 100%, he will immediately become the top scoring option this team. He’s the No. 1 fantasy and DFS player for the Suns, with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton seeing a reduction in opportunities. Ayton is the one who will likely sacrifice the most from a production standpoint.