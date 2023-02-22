 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Kevin Durant targeting return to court, Suns debut, Wednesday vs. Hornets

Durant is coming back soon.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&amp;T
Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns talks to the press during media availability at NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who the team acquired at the 2023 NBA trade deadline, is targeting a return to the court and his debut with Phoenix on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, according to Shams Charania. Durant has been sidelined since January 8 with a sprained MCL.

There was a report earlier Wednesday Durant was attempting to come back Sunday, when the Suns had an afternoon tip against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals. However, that was likely considered to be too tough of a landing spot for the forward. Charlotte offers significantly less resistance, both from a spotlight and basketball standpoint.

If Durant returns and is at 100%, he will immediately become the top scoring option this team. He’s the No. 1 fantasy and DFS player for the Suns, with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton seeing a reduction in opportunities. Ayton is the one who will likely sacrifice the most from a production standpoint.

