Report: Hawks, Quin Snyder nearing agreement to be team’s next head coach

The Atlanta Hawks are nearing an agreement with Quin Snyder to become the team’s next head coach, according to Shams Charania. Snyder is expected to get upwards of $8 million per year as the team’s head coach.

The Hawks pulled the plug on Nate McMillan at the end of the All-Star break, looking to provide a spark for the team in the final stretch of the season. Snyder, who stepped away as the head coach of the Utah Jazz at the end of last season, quickly emerged as a candidate. He has been a strong coach at many stops and the Hawks hope he can establish a strong culture that builds this team into a consistent winner.

Under Snyder, the Jazz went to the playoffs in six straight seasons and even got a No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Hawks are in a similar situation when it comes to talent acquisition, although Atlanta does have more advantages than Salt Lake City. Snyder will have two superstars at his disposal immediately with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young and McMillan didn’t really click this season, so that’s the first priority for Snyder.

Snyder finished his tenure in Utah with a 372-264 record. He went 21-30 in the playoffs and won three first-round series. Snyder’s Jazz teams never advanced past the conference semifinals.