Damian Lillard scores 71 points in win over Rockets, becomes eighth player to hit landmark in league history

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard became the eighth player in NBA history to score 70+ points, dropping 71 in a 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets Sunday. Lillard is one of the few players in the league who can heat up in an instant and stay hot, which is exactly what happened. Here’s a few looks at Lillard’s big night.

New franchise-record 64 points and 12 3-pointers... only D.O.L.L.A.#RipCity pic.twitter.com/6ke5Sc7RmE — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 27, 2023

Lillard finished the contest 22-38 from the floor, 13-22 from deep and 14-14 from the free throw line. He also dished out six assists and grabbed six rebounds in the win, which helped him rack up a ton of points in DFS formats.

This was a big win for the Trail Blazers, who are fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. There have been questions about how the team should build around Lillard, who is proving he can be a threat in the postseason if he has enough support.