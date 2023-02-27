NBA Power Rankings: Knicks, Lakers, Warriors rise while Nets slump

The NBA is back in action after the All-Star break and we’ve had the weekend to re-assess the landscape heading into this last leg of the season. There are some important returns in the coming weeks which will once again provide a shift in the standings and power rankings.

Kevin Durant will make his Phoenix Suns debut this week, with Wednesday’s contest against Charlotte being the most likely game he plays. Stephen Curry should be coming back for the Golden State Warriors, who have held their own in a loaded West playoff picture. Zion Williamson is still on the mend for the New Orleans Pelicans, who are struggling to maintain their grip on a play-in spot. As of right now, the Warriors seem to be in the best position to make a nice playoff run.

As the West continues to jockey for position, things are bit more clear in the East. The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are all looking like the teams to beat. They’ll be featured in primetime over the next few weeks, and we’ll get a better look at who has the edge heading into the playoffs.

The New York Knicks are the big risers in this week’s rankings, showing they can be a factor in the postseason picture. One of the keys for the Knicks is their success on the road, which is huge in the playoffs. New York can make some noise if it is able to maintain this stellar road record. The Los Angeles Lakers also made a big statement Sunday in a comeback win over the Mavericks. LeBron James and Anthony Davis seem to be playing well with the new additions, who have contributed in big ways immediately.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.