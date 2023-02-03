 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dillon Brooks suspended one game for cheap shot on Donovan Mitchell

Grizzlies guard took a groin shot at the Cavaliers All-Star on Thursday night.

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies fights with Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 02, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Both players were ejected.The Cavaliers defeated the Grizzlies 128-113.&nbsp; Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies SG Dillon Brooks will be suspended one game for his cheap shot to the midsection of Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell. Brooks was going to the basket and fell to the ground, rolling over and hitting Mitchell in the groin in the process. The Cavaliers guard went after Brooks and a scrum ensued before both players were tossed from Thursday’s game. Take a look at the play below:

Brooks has had a tumultuous season for the Grizzlies and he won’t be playing on Sunday vs. the Toronto Raptors. Memphis is 32-20 and in second place in the Western Conference entering play Friday. The Grizz have lost seven of the past eight games. Tyus Jones and John Konchar should see additional minutes with Brooks out on Sunday vs. the Raps.

