Grading Nets-Mavericks deal centered around Kyrie Irving

Sunday brought us our first headline grabbing trade of the NBA season as the Brooklyn Nets have dealt star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. The move comes just two days after Irving requested a trade ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline. In return, the Mavs will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a package of draft picks that includes a 2029 first-rounder.

We’ll offer our instant grade for both teams below.

Brooklyn Nets: A

Brooklyn gets an A for this deal because the franchise has finally wiped its hands of Irving. Trading away an eight-time All-Star is never a move that is going to make your team better on the court. But the endless controversies surrounding Irving was no longer worth putting up with. The Nets have successfully dealt him and were able to get a haul back instead of just letting him walk in free agency this summer.

In turn, they are getting a pair of solid pieces back in Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. Dinwiddie in particular is averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 assists per game this season and can immediately be inserted into the Nets’ starting lineup.

Dallas Mavericks: B

This is a bold, bold move on Dallas’ part as the team is clearly trying to make a push towards the NBA Finals this summer. There have been growing calls for the organization to get Luka Doncic some help and adding another perennial All-Star like Irving to the backcourt certainly checks that box.

However, there is a big risk involved for the Mavericks. One can immediately ask how exactly an offense with two ball-dominant guards in Doncic and Irving will work. And on top of Irving’s controversies, he becomes a free agent this summer. One would imagine that the Dallas front office will try to find a way to sign him to a long-term contract but if he walks and the team has no hardware to show for it, that would be a disaster.