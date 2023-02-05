Who will replace Stephen Curry for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Golden State Warriors PG Stephen Curry suffered a leg injury that will reportedly keep him out “multiple weeks” according to Shams Charania. With Steph sidelined, there’s the anticipation that he won’t be able to partake in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which is on Sunday, Feb. 19. That’s two weeks from this writing, so more likely than not someone will replace Curry in the All-Star Game, we’re going to take a look at who it might be and update you when the news breaks.

Stephen Curry injury: NBA All-Star Game replacement

There were a few big names who were left off the Western Conference reserves list for the All-Star Game. The most notable were Minnesota Timberwolves G Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings PG De’Aaron Fox and Los Angeles Lakers PF Anthony Davis. You can also throw in Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker, who has been out due to a groin injury. Davis has also missed time this season, which may have impacted him getting into the ASG. There’s no denying Edwards and Fox, though. Both are very deserving and make the most sense to replace Curry on the West side, prior to the draft.

If you ask us, get Fox in the game. The Kings have been the surprise team of the NBA this season and are about to end a 17-season playoff drought, thanks in large part to the play of Fox. He’s averaging 24.3 points per game this season, which ranks just outside the top 20 in the NBA.

Edwards’ numbers are up across the board in his third NBA season, averaging 24.8 points per game for the T-Wolves. At age 21, Edwards is shaping up to be one of the bright young stars in the League.