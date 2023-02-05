Are the Warriors still title contenders despite Stephen Curry injury?

Golden State Warriors PG Stephen Curry is back on the mend after injuring his knee on Saturday night. The Warriors don’t have an update on Curry but reports from Shams Charania suggest the All-Star PG will be sidelined multiple weeks. That could mean through the All-Star break and into March. With the regular season slowly getting toward the finish line, we take a look at how Curry’s latest injury impacts the Dubs’ title chances.

Stephen Curry injury: Impact on Warriors’ championship odds

As of now, the Warriors are +1200 to win it all this season and repeat as champions. The Curry injury doesn’t have too much of a long-term impact. But how it impacts the Dubs’ in the short-term should have long-term effects.

The Warriors enter Sunday in seventh place in the Western Conference at 27-26 and would be playing in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. There are nine teams separated by 3.5 games in the standings on Sunday. It’s going to be a gauntlet getting into the top-6 and Curry’s absence could mean the Warriors are fighting for a spot from the play-in. That could mean the Dubs have to get by the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans or Portland Trail Blazers among others just to get the No. 7 or 8 seed.

From there, the Dubs are looking at facing one of the top teams in the Western Conference in the first round, likely the Denver Nuggets or Memphis Grizzlies. If the Warriors are at full-strength, can they get on track and advance? Sure. Are the odds in their favor if they’re working from the play-in? Not exactly.

Last season when the Warriors went on their title run, they operated with home-court advantage in the first round and Conference Finals. Taking away home court throughout the postseason would make it difficult on the Warriors. This is all under the assumption the Dubs will enter the play-in/playoffs at full-strength. Who knows if Curry is able to get back on track this season. He’s only played in 38 of 53 games so far this season. Knee injuries are tricky and the Warriors don’t want to risk further injury and Curry missing time next season.

We’ll have to wait and see how Curry returns before throwing anymore money on the Warriors to win the championship this season. If Curry comes back and the Dubs are able to get into a decent position in the standings, maybe we relook their odds. You should be able to get a better line on their title odds on DraftKings Sportsbook if the team drops down in the standings while Curry is out this month. Even then, there’s risk considering what we discussed above.