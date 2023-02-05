Who will play point guard for the Mavericks following Kyrie Irving trade?

The Dallas Mavericks made a huge play in their hopes of winning a championship, acquiring PG Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Mavericks sent PG Spencer Dinwiddie, SF Dorian Finney-Smith and a few picks back in the deal while getting Irving, who is an eight-time All-Star point guard. The Mavericks already have the best PG in the NBA in Luka Doncic, so how is the back court going to work in Dallas? We investigate.

Who will play point guard for Mavericks after Kyrie Irving trade?

Doncic. He’s arguably the best player in the NBA at this point. You’re not taking the ball out of his hands in any circumstance. With that said, might we see the two alternate handling the ball on possessions? Sure. We also should see the two split up and not on the court at the same time quite a bit. The Mavericks can leave Irving in with the second unit more often to give Doncic a breather.

You’ve got to think in crunch time the ball will still be in Doncic’s hands and this may actually work out pretty well. Irving has always been a PG but he’s also a career 39% shooter from long distance. Irving playing off the ball as a shooting guard could be a fantastic move for the Mavericks given all the attention will be on Doncic.