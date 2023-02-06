When is the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

The NBA is entering the most exciting time of the year with the trade deadline coming up. This is when teams start jockeying for playoff position and make trades to improve their rosters ahead of the last stretch of the season. The Western Conference is incredibly crowded, with 5.5 games separating the No. 3 team from the No. 13 team. That means we could see a lot of action from a lot of teams on the trade front. In the East, things aren’t as tight but there’s still some positioning to be done. Five games separate the No. 6 team from the No. 12 team.

The trade deadline is Thursday, February 9. Deals must be complete by 4 p.m. ET on this day. There will occasionally be some deals that trickle in a few minutes after the 4 p.m. deadline passes due to logistics.

The biggest domino of the deadline has already fallen with Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks. The Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls have All-Star caliber players on their rosters and could blow things up as well, sending guys like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to new destination.

There are several other names to watch on the trade front like Bojan Bogdanovic, Jae Crowder, John Collins, Buddy Hield. These players don’t have as much cache as the above names but can still improve a contender.