NBA Power Rankings: Kyrie Irving trade boosts Mavericks, Stephen Curry injury could derail Warriors

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game on January 22, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

There were two major developments Sunday in the NBA which will change the course of the league for the 2022-23 season and beyond. The first was Kyrie Irving being granted his trade request when the Brooklyn Nets sent him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for future draft picks, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Mavericks landed their running mate for Luka Doncic, while the Nets finally got rid of the headache Irving had become. The Mavericks will likely evaluate how the pairing of Doncic and Irving goes before making a decision on a future contract. Irving will have to show he’s “all in” with Dallas and ready to put all the drama aside. If he can do that, the Mavericks will be legitimate contenders in the West. The Nets should be in the East mix as long as Kevin Durant returns from his injury and remains one of the best players in the league.

The second development was an update on Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry’s leg injury which he suffered Saturday night. Curry suffered partially torn ligaments in his leg and will miss multiple weeks, although the exact timeline is yet to be finalized. Given how the standings look in the West and Golden State’s record without Curry, this could be a devastating blow. The Warriors will back themselves as long as everyone is healthy in any situation, play-in tournament or playoff underdog. But they have to get into the play-in tournament and depending on Curry’s prognosis, that is no guarantee.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

NBA Power Rankings: Trade Deadline Week

Team Ranking Previous Ranking
Team Ranking Previous Ranking
Boston Celtics 1 1
Milwaukee Bucks 2 3
Denver Nuggets 3 4
Philadelphia 76ers 4 2
Cleveland Cavaliers 5 6
Los Angeles Clippers 6 9
Memphis Grizzlies 7 5
Dallas Mavericks 8 10
Miami Heat 9 12
New York Knicks 10 13
Sacramento Kings 11 7
Brooklyn Nets 12 8
New Orleans Pelicans 13 14
Phoenix Suns 14 16
Golden State Warriors 15 11
Atlanta Hawks 16 18
Chicago Bulls 17 15
Portland Trail Blazers 18 19
Minnesota Timberwolves 19 21
Indiana Pacers 20 17
Washington Wizards 21 23
Toronto Raptors 22 24
Los Angeles Lakers 23 20
Utah Jazz 24 22
Oklahoma City Thunder 25 25
Orlando Magic 26 27
Detroit Pistons 27 28
Charlotte Hornets 28 26
Houston Rockets 29 29
San Antonio Spurs 30 30

