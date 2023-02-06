NBA Power Rankings: Kyrie Irving trade boosts Mavericks, Stephen Curry injury could derail Warriors

There were two major developments Sunday in the NBA which will change the course of the league for the 2022-23 season and beyond. The first was Kyrie Irving being granted his trade request when the Brooklyn Nets sent him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for future draft picks, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Mavericks landed their running mate for Luka Doncic, while the Nets finally got rid of the headache Irving had become. The Mavericks will likely evaluate how the pairing of Doncic and Irving goes before making a decision on a future contract. Irving will have to show he’s “all in” with Dallas and ready to put all the drama aside. If he can do that, the Mavericks will be legitimate contenders in the West. The Nets should be in the East mix as long as Kevin Durant returns from his injury and remains one of the best players in the league.

The second development was an update on Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry’s leg injury which he suffered Saturday night. Curry suffered partially torn ligaments in his leg and will miss multiple weeks, although the exact timeline is yet to be finalized. Given how the standings look in the West and Golden State’s record without Curry, this could be a devastating blow. The Warriors will back themselves as long as everyone is healthy in any situation, play-in tournament or playoff underdog. But they have to get into the play-in tournament and depending on Curry’s prognosis, that is no guarantee.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.