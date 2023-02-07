LeBron James sets NBA’s all-time scoring record Tuesday vs. Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James entered Tuesday night’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to set the NBA’s all-time scoring mark. James was aggressive early in an attempt to make a statement with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the man he was chasing, in the stands. James eventually got going after some early struggles, ending the first half with 20 points to leave him needing 16 in the second half to get the job done.

The King was able to break the mark set by Abdul-Jabbar at the end of the third quarter on this fadeaway jumper. Here’s a look at the historic moment.

LEBRON JAMES IS THE NBA'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER! pic.twitter.com/1CuvF2Awhe — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 8, 2023

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, James was listed at +250 to set the mark Tuesday against the Thunder. He was heavily favored to actually break this record Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks given his scoring average, but James clearly wanted to get this out of the way as soon as possible.

James still has two years left on his current contract, and has expressed a desire to play into his 40s and with his son Bronny. If he sticks to that plan and stays healthy, his career point total could be borderline impossible to break.