Grading Trail Blazers-Knicks deal centered around Josh Hart, Cam Reddish

New York gets an immediate contributor in the move.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Portland Trail Blazers
Josh Hart of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 6, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks agreed to a deal to send Josh Hart to the Big Apple, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Knicks are sending Cam Reddish and a future protected first-round pick back to Portland in the trade. Here’s a look at how both teams grade out after the move.

Trail Blazers: B+

Getting a future first-round pick and Reddish is not bad for Hart, who was having a strong season in Portland and is on an affordable deal next year. His perimeter scoring struggles were likely a reason for Portland cutting bait, and getting Shaedon Sharpe more playing time is slowly becoming a priority. Reddish has not caught on so far in the NBA, but he can be a solid bench player in Portland. The Blazers extracted more value than many thought they could out of Hart.

Knicks: B+

Hart doesn’t really move the needle for the Knicks in terms of a title, but he’s a solid utility player. Giving up the protected first-round pick might be too much but that ultimately will depend on the protections. Reddish was a lost cause in New York and turning a malcontent who was out of the rotation into a player who can help every night is solid. The Knicks didn’t throw away a ton of assets here, and made a savvy move on the fringes.

