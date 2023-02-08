Grading Trail Blazers-Knicks deal centered around Josh Hart, Cam Reddish

The Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks agreed to a deal to send Josh Hart to the Big Apple, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Knicks are sending Cam Reddish and a future protected first-round pick back to Portland in the trade. Here’s a look at how both teams grade out after the move.

Trail Blazers: B+

Getting a future first-round pick and Reddish is not bad for Hart, who was having a strong season in Portland and is on an affordable deal next year. His perimeter scoring struggles were likely a reason for Portland cutting bait, and getting Shaedon Sharpe more playing time is slowly becoming a priority. Reddish has not caught on so far in the NBA, but he can be a solid bench player in Portland. The Blazers extracted more value than many thought they could out of Hart.

Knicks: B+

Hart doesn’t really move the needle for the Knicks in terms of a title, but he’s a solid utility player. Giving up the protected first-round pick might be too much but that ultimately will depend on the protections. Reddish was a lost cause in New York and turning a malcontent who was out of the rotation into a player who can help every night is solid. The Knicks didn’t throw away a ton of assets here, and made a savvy move on the fringes.