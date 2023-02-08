Report: Trail Blazers to trade Josh Hart to Knicks

The Portland Trail Blazers are trading SF Josh Hart to the New York Knicks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Knicks are sending back Cam Reddish and a protected first-round pick to the Trail Blazers.

This is a good deal for both sides, although the future first-round pick could’ve been useful for New York in other deals. Reddish wasn’t seeing much playing time for New York, but Hart is much more capable player at this stage of his career and will boost the Knicks off the bench or even in the starting lineup. He may be thrown into more of a shooting guard role though, with R.J. Barrett and Obi Toppin maintaining their roles at the forward spot.

The Trail Blazers weren’t going to extend Hart, who has one more year left on his deal after this season. Getting a future first-round pick and a prospect in Reddish is solid value.