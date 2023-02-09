Grading Blazers-Hornets-76ers deal centered around Matisse Thybulle, Jalen McDaniels

The NBA trade deadline news keeps spinning this afternoon and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported a three-team deal between the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, and Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers will get Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers will receive Jalen McDaniels, and the Hornets will receive Svi Mykhailiuk along with multiple second-round picks.

Updated trade summary:



Blazers get - Matisse Thybulle

Sixers get - Jalen McDaniels

Hornets get - Svi Mykhailiuk, multiple 2nd-round picks — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 9, 2023

We’ll offer our immediate grade of this trade below.

Portland Trail Blazers: C

Portland has already been active at the deadline as it acquired the likes of Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Mykhailiuk, and a first-round pick from the Knicks for Josh Hart. Thybulle doesn’t really move any kind of needle here however as he’s averaged just 12.1 minutes off the bench and has put up career-low numbers this season. If they can squeeze some production out of him on the defensive end off the bench, it could be a decent move. Otherwise, it’s just the Blazers moving around furniture.

Philadelphia 76ers: B

This is a pretty good move for Philly as it was able to ship a player like Thybulle who wasn’t offering much out of there and upgrade its talent on the bench. McDaniels had seen an uptick in minutes for Charlotte this season and was averaging career-high numbers with 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. As the Sixers make a push towards the postseason as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, having a young player with upside like McDaniels could come in handy.

Charlotte Hornets: C

Charlotte appears ready to throw in the towel on the season and focus its attention on the 2023 NBA Draft. Moving McDaniels out of there definitely clears up some space and they use those second-round picks for future deals if needed.