Grading Warriors-Pistons-Hawks deal centered around James Wiseman, Saddiq Bey

The Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons have come together on a three-team trade which sees James Wiseman go to the Pistons, Saddiq Bey go to the Hawks and five second-round picks go to Golden State.

Sources: Saddiq Bey will be routed to Atlanta and James Wiseman headed to Detroit. https://t.co/NanXAbSpis — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Warriors: D

As a standalone move, this is a disaster for the Warriors. The idea of dealing Wiseman and his hefty salary would be to land a rotation player or better. Instead, Golden State is left with a handful of second-round picks it has no use for in this current setup. The Warriors are trying to stack rings, and this does not help them in that pursuit as a standalone deal. If there’s more moves coming, then this grade could improve.

Hawks: B+

Atlanta adds another perimeter player in Bey at a low cost. The Hawks are a bit crowded now on the wing, which is not going to bode well for Bey getting minutes. However, the move to add another rotation piece to get out of the play-in bracket is ultimately a good one for the Hawks. We’ll see if Bey can deliver solid production in a better offense, or if he gets buried in this rotation. Atlanta may have another move up its sleeve and this was just a precursor to that deal.

Pistons: C

Detroit is lottery fodder right now, and getting any sort of prospects is key right now. Adding Wiseman is alright, but letting go of Bey could be disastrous in terms of the long-term roster for the franchise. There’s a lot of duplicity in the frontcourt for the Pistons with Wiseman, Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley. Someone will eventually develop into a decent big man but capable wing players are hard to find and Detroit let one go for a player who hasn’t proven anything since entering the league. This one is a bit confusing.