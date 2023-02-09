Grading Clippers-Rockets-Grizzlies deal centered around Eric Gordon, John Wall

The Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies agreed on a three-team deal sending Eric Gordon back to LA, John Wall back to Houston and Luke Kennard to Memphis. The Grizzlies are sending Danny Green to Houston and second-round picks to the Clippers as part of the trade.

The Clippers are acquiring Rockets guard Eric Gordon in a multi-team deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Houston Rockets are acquiring John Wall in three-team deal with the Grizzlies and Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

The Los Angeles Clippers are sending Luke Kennard to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Clippers: B

Gordon is a solid addition to this roster, although losing Kennard and Wall to add a veteran guard isn’t exactly the type of deal LA should be making at this stage. Getting the draft picks back is alright, especially since the Clippers don’t have much capital there. Getting off Kennard’s deal is also good to create some flexibility but Gordon doesn’t represent a major upgrade on the basketball court.

Rockets: C

Houston gets some salary relief as well and doesn’t have any problems taking Wall and Green in. The Rockets will likely get buyouts with both players as they’re trying to be on contending teams. Houston does get some better swap rights in the draft and given where the Rockets are right now, that’s enough to push them to do a deal. From a basketball standpoint, this team is going to get worse before it gets better and there’s no major asset here from a future standpoint that Houston can hold up for fans to appreciate.

Grizzlies: B+

The Grizzlies get a lights-out shooter in Kennard who fits their timeline, which is ultimately a win. Giving up second-round picks is no problem for Memphis, who now has an additional bench piece in the rotation as it attempts to make a deep playoff run.