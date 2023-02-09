What draft picks do the Nets have after Kevin Durant trade?

The Phoenix Suns pulled off a stunning trade that shocked the NBA world just past 1 a.m. ET Thursday, when they were able to pry superstar forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns gave up four first-round picks to the Nets, and also threw in a swap option for the 2028 NBA Draft. Here’s a look at which picks the Nets now have in the coming drafts after a flurry of deals over the last three seasons which sent picks in and out from the organization.
Nets future draft picks
2023 first-round pick (from Suns)
2023 first-round pick (Rockets can swap)
2023 first-round pick (from Rockets or 76ers)
2025 first-round pick (Rockets can swap)
2025 first-round pick (from Suns)
2025 second-round pick (from Heat, protected top 37)
2026 second-round pick (own)
2027 first-round pick (from 76ers, protected top 8)
2027 first-round pick (from Suns)
2027 first-round pick (Rockets can swap)
2027 second-round pick (from Mavericks)
2028 first-round pick (own, can swap with Suns)
2028 second-round pick (own)
2029 first-round pick (from Mavericks)
2029 first-round pick (own)
2029 first-round pick (from Suns)
2029 second-round pick (own)
2029 second-round pick (from Mavericks)