What draft picks do the Nets have after Kevin Durant trade?

Brooklyn made up a lot of what it lost in the James Harden deal.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brooklyn Nets v New Orleans Pelicans
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns pulled off a stunning trade that shocked the NBA world just past 1 a.m. ET Thursday, when they were able to pry superstar forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns gave up four first-round picks to the Nets, and also threw in a swap option for the 2028 NBA Draft. Here’s a look at which picks the Nets now have in the coming drafts after a flurry of deals over the last three seasons which sent picks in and out from the organization.

Nets future draft picks

2023 first-round pick (from Suns)
2023 first-round pick (Rockets can swap)
2023 first-round pick (from Rockets or 76ers)

2025 first-round pick (Rockets can swap)
2025 first-round pick (from Suns)
2025 second-round pick (from Heat, protected top 37)

2026 second-round pick (own)

2027 first-round pick (from 76ers, protected top 8)
2027 first-round pick (from Suns)
2027 first-round pick (Rockets can swap)
2027 second-round pick (from Mavericks)

2028 first-round pick (own, can swap with Suns)
2028 second-round pick (own)

2029 first-round pick (from Mavericks)
2029 first-round pick (own)
2029 first-round pick (from Suns)
2029 second-round pick (own)
2029 second-round pick (from Mavericks)

