NBA playoff picture: How the East standings look after trade deadline

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is in the books and now is a good time to take a look at the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. The top teams in the East made key moves on the fringes at the deadline, while some teams who were expected to be active decided to stay put and push forward with their current rosters.

Eastern Conference Standings and Playoff Picture

1. Boston Celtics (39-16)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (37-17), 1.5 GB

3. Philadelphia 76ers (34-19), 4.0 GB

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22), 5.0 GB

5. Brooklyn Nets (32-22), 6.5 GB

6. Miami Heat (30-25), 9.0 GB

Play-in tournament

7. New York Knicks (30-26), 9.5 GB

8. Atlanta Hawks (27-28), 12.0 GB

9. Chicago Bulls (26-28), 12.5 GB

10. Toronto Raptors (26-30), 13.5 GB

11. Washington Wizards (25-29), 13.5 GB

12. Indiana Pacers (25-31), 14.5 GB

13. Orlando Magic (23-33), 17.0 GB

14. Charlotte Hornets (15-41), 24.5 GB

15. Detroit Pistons (14-42), 25.5 GB

Playoff Predictions

The Bucks and 76ers made important improvements in their pursuit of the Celtics, who added a depth piece in Mike Muscala. Jae Crowder will be a good fit in Milwaukee, while Jalen McDaniels serves as a solid bench option for Doc Rivers. In the middle of the playoff picture, the Knicks added Josh Hart and the Hawks solidified their wing depth with Saddiq Bey.

Two teams expected to be big players, the Raptors and Bulls, decided to stay put for this deadline. Toronto and Chicago are currently fighting for a play-in spot and both teams will have to hope their respective cores figure out how to improve in the second half of the season.