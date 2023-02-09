NBA playoff picture: How the West standings look after trade deadline

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline took the Western Conference by storm, with several teams jockeying for playoff positioning while others decided to stay put and make moves on the fringes. Here’s a look at the West playoff picture after the trade deadline.

Western Conference Standings and Playoff Picture

1. Denver Nuggets (38-17)

2. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21), 4.5 GB

3. Sacramento Kings (31-23), 6.5 GB

4. Dallas Mavericks (30-26), 8.5 GB

5. Phoenix Suns (30-26), 8.5 GB

6. Los Angeles Clippers (31-27), 8.5 GB

Play-in tournament

7. New Orleans Pelicans (29-27), 9.5 GB

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28), 9.5 GB

9. Golden State Warriors (28-27), 10.0 GB

10. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28), 11.0 GB

11. Utah Jazz (27-29), 11.5 GB

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28), 11.5 GB

13. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30), 13.0 GB

14. San Antonio Spurs (14-41), 24.0 GB

15. Houston Rockets (13-42), 25.0 GB

Playoff Predictions

The big names to watch are the Suns and Mavericks. Phoenix went all in to get Kevin Durant from the Nets and now become the team to beat in the West, while the Mavericks should be better after pairing Kyrie Irving with Luka Doncic. The Lakers also improved the rotation, adding D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley while getting rid of Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant and Patrick Beverley. The Clippers made some minor swaps on the fringes of their roster and it remains to be seen whether those moves help them or not.

The most peculiar moves came from the Warriors, who dealt away James Wiseman for five second-round picks, only to turn around and use those picks to bring back Gary Payton II. Golden State was reportedly pursuing OG Anunoby but a deal didn’t materialize. With Stephen Curry sidelined and other contenders making moves, the defending champions might be in trouble.