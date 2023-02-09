Report: Lakers trade PG Pat Beverley to Magic for C Mo Bamba

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading PG Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for C Mo Bamba, per Shams Charania. Los Angeles is also sending second-round draft compensation to Orlando in the deal.

The veteran Beverley has played in 45 games this season. He is averaging 40.2 minutes, 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The Lakers have largely shuffled their frontcourt at the deadline. After trading away Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a multi-team deal, Beverley is now on the move. Despite being considered more of a role player, he brings a veteran presence to his team and helps out in multiple aspects of the offense and defense. Beverley will likely slot in as the starting shooting guard for the Magic, but even if he doesn’t, he adds valuable depth to their team. Pat Bev will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Bamba is a solid get for Los Angeles’ future. The 24-year-old center has played in 40 games this year and has come off the bench in 34 of those games. Even as a depth piece, he is averaging 17 minutes, 7.3 points, 4,6 rebounds, one block, and 1.1 assists per game. The Lakers have already brought in frontcourt help at the deadline with Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt, and Bamba joins the ranks. The team is used to starting center Anthony Davis dealing with injuries, so Bamba gives them some insurance if that continues. Bamba is under contract through the 2023-2024 NBA season.