Tracking contract buyouts for players after NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA Trade Deadline has come and past on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET and it may be one of the more busy days in recent memory. Plenty of moves were made and veteran players on expiring contracts landed on teams who aren’t competing. As a result, we should see a lot of players reaching contract buyouts with new teams so they can pursue an opportunity in the playoffs. We’ll be tracking a list of players either getting a buyout or likely to get one.

Russell Westbrook, Utah Jazz

Westbrook is set to get a buyout with the Jazz, and has interest from the Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls. The point guard is looking to rebuild his value after being traded from the Lakers ahead of the offseason where he’ll be a free agent. Being traded four times in four seasons is sure to be somewhat humbling, but the buyout will likely be enough to truly push Westbrook to adjust his game.

Serge Ibaka, Indiana Pacers

Ibaka hasn’t really been a factor with the Bucks since they acquired him last year at the deadline, and he was salary fodder in their deal to acquire Jae Crowder. The Pacers are set to waive him, so he’ll be available for a contender. The Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and 76ers will certainly be monitoring his situation in the coming days.

Reggie Jackson, Charlotte Hornets

This was the surprise move of the deadline for the Clippers, who did some re-tooling around the fringes and decided Jackson wasn’t worth keeping around. The point guard has had some big moments for LA and can definitely help a contender off the bench. Look for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks to explore adding him to their roster.

John Wall, Houston Rockets

Wall went back to the Rockets on deadline day in a deal that sent Eric Gordon to LA. The veteran point guard is sure to secure another buyout here, and he’ll be available for a contender. The Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics might want to check in with Wall as the buyout market starts to take shape.

Will Barton, Washington Wizards

The Wizards and Barton are working on a buyout, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Barton is a capable guard who can bolster a contender off the bench, although he hasn’t quite clicked with the Wizards. Maybe he can go back to his former team in Denver, or join an East contender like the 76ers or Heat.