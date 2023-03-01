Report: Stephen Curry expected to return during Warriors’ upcoming road trip

The Golden State Warriors are expecting Stephen Curry to return at some point during the team’s upcoming road trip, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Warriors begin this trip Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ll also play the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies during this three-game jaunt.

ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Golden State’s Steph Curry (left lower leg) will return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip, which begins Sunday vs. Lakers. Warriors play Thunder on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Thursday. Curry has been out since suffering injury on Feb. 4. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2023

This is big news for the Warriors and the NBA. Golden State has been truly abysmal on the road this season, sporting a 7-23 mark away from the Chase Center. Having Curry back could help the team grab some key victories away from home as the playoff picture tightens. As of Wednesday, March 1, the Warriors are tied for the No. 5 seed in the West with the Los Angeles Clippers. They are only 2.5 games back from being out of the playoffs and play-in picture entirely, so getting Curry back soon would be a huge boost.

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. He’s already battled a bad shoulder injury this year and will be coming back from a ligament sprain in his leg. However, he’s still Golden State’s best player and could easily provide the right jolt for the defending champions at the most opportune time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are +1400 to win the NBA title.