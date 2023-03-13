 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA playoff picture: How the West play-in tournament looks on Monday, March 13

Here’s how the Western Conference play-in tournament is shaping up.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers scores against Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The play-in tournament has allowed teams who may have endured one or two unlucky stretches in the season to make up for that with a shot at the playoffs. It has also created more intrigue at the end of the season, especially with teams who are hoping to be competitive. The West has been a maze this season, and the play-in tournament picture is going to come down to the wire.

Below we take a look at the Western Conference play-in picture.

Western Conference Play-In Picture

5. Los Angeles Clippers
6. Golden State Warriors

Play-in tournament

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (1 game back from No. 6 seed)
8. Dallas Mavericks (1 GB)
9. Utah Jazz (2 GB)
10. Oklahoma City Thunder (2 GB)

On the outside looking in

11. Los Angeles Lakers (2 game back from No. 6 seed)
12. New Orleans Pelicans (2 GB)
13. Portland Trail Blazers (4 GB)

Key Games This Week

Lakers vs. Pelicans - 3/14

Warriors vs. Clippers - 3/15

Mavericks vs. Lakers - 3/17

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers - 3/19

More From DraftKings Nation