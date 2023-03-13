NBA playoff picture: How the West play-in tournament looks on Monday, March 13

The play-in tournament has allowed teams who may have endured one or two unlucky stretches in the season to make up for that with a shot at the playoffs. It has also created more intrigue at the end of the season, especially with teams who are hoping to be competitive. The West has been a maze this season, and the play-in tournament picture is going to come down to the wire.

Below we take a look at the Western Conference play-in picture.

Western Conference Play-In Picture

5. Los Angeles Clippers

6. Golden State Warriors

Play-in tournament

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (1 game back from No. 6 seed)

8. Dallas Mavericks (1 GB)

9. Utah Jazz (2 GB)

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (2 GB)

On the outside looking in

11. Los Angeles Lakers (2 game back from No. 6 seed)

12. New Orleans Pelicans (2 GB)

13. Portland Trail Blazers (4 GB)

Key Games This Week

Lakers vs. Pelicans - 3/14

Warriors vs. Clippers - 3/15

Mavericks vs. Lakers - 3/17

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers - 3/19