Who are the referees for Tuesday’s NBA games?

We’ve got six games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look the referees for each contest and how they could potentially impact the result given their officiating stats this season. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

John Goble (crew chief), Dedric Taylor (referee), John Butler (umpire)

When Goble is the chief, the home team wins 43.8% of the time in 32 games. Goble calls slightly more fouls against the home team, but this difference is only 1.2 fouls per game. That’s not enough to really swing a contest. This is expected to be a tight game, as the Wizards are -115 on the moneyline and the Magic are -105.

Bill Kennedy (crew chief), Karl Lane (referee), Matt Boland (umpire)

The home team wins 55.8% of the time Kennedy is the chief, but this is a game where the Pistons are tanking anyway. It’s hard to bet on them here, and the officials are unlikely to really impact this game.

Courtney Kirkland (crew chief), Rodney Mott (referee), Ashley Moyer-Gleich (umpire)

This game has one of the lowest totals on the board for the day’s action, and Kirkland’s totals in 40 games as chief sit at 226.

Sean Wright (crew chief), Tre Maddox (referee), Jonathan Sterling (umpire)

In 38 games Wright has served as chief, the average total is 230.3. The total in this game is set at 232, so maybe the over is a strong play here given the totals in Wright’s games.

Marc Davis (crew chief), JB DeRosa (referee), Brett Nansel (umpire)

The home team wins a whopping 66.7% of the time in 39 games Davis has served as the chief, but the Kings are coming off a hard-fought loss Monday and could be fatigued on the second day of a back-to-back. It could be worth taking the points with Sacramento.

Curtis Blair (crew chief), Gediminas Petraitis (referee), Mousa Dagher (umpire)

In 28 games Blair has served as chief, the home team wins 64.3% of the time. The Clippers are big favorites here, and might be worth backing given how home teams perform in Blair’s games.