Who are the referees for Wednesday’s NBA games?

The NBA has a full slate of games on Wednesday night with 10 games being played across the league. Ahead of the action, here’s a look at who the referees will be for each matchup and how they could potentially change the game or impact the outcome during a very important stretch ahead of the playoffs. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mark Lindsay (crew chief), Kevin Cutler (referee), Derrick Collins (umpire)

Mark Lindsay has been chief in 16 games in which the home team has won 56.3% of the time. His fouls called skew slightly toward the home side at just 50.3%, but it’s not lopsided enough to really see much of a difference in the trend, especially when the Nuggets are seven-point favorites and it’s unlikely to be a close contest.

Kevin Scott (crew chief), Brian Forte (referee), Ray Acosta (umpire)

The Knicks come is as two-point underdogs, priced at +105 on the moneyline with the Heat at -125. The home team wins 50% of the time when Kevin Scott is crew chief, with a 1.6 point differential which could come into play with a potentially tight game between the Knicks and Heat.

Josh Tiven (crew chief), Nick Buchert (referee), Jason Goldenberg (umpire)

Tiven has been chief for 29 games with a home side win rate of 44.8%. He’s averaged 40 fouls called per game, with the majority of fouls slightly going against the home side at 50.1%.

Sean Wright (crew chief), Michael Smith (referee), Andy Nagy (umpire)

Wright has served as chief for 39 games and the home team has only won 48.7% of the time. The Warriors and Mavs are dead even in this contest, both priced at -110 on the moneyline as it’s set to be an incredibly tight game between these Western Conference playoff hopefuls. Wright’s fouls called have gone against the road team more often than not with 51.3% of fouls called against the visitors.

Ed Malloy (crew chief), Brent Barnaky (referee), Evan Scott (umpire)

This game has the lowest total on the board, sitting at 221.5 ahead of tonight’s tip. Malloy’s total averages 230.4 through 27 games at chief, so historically this one could definitely finish over.

Pat Fraher (crew chief), Sean Corbin (referee), Nate Green (umpire)

The home team has won 63.4% of the time in Pat Fraher’s 41 games as chief. The Grizzlies are huge favorites here, priced at -900 on the moneyline so all signs point to backing the home side here.

Tyler Ford (crew chief), Eric Dalen (referee), Aaron Smith (umpire)

Tyler Ford has served just seven games as chief, but the home side has won a staggering 71.4% during his tenure. Again, the Bucks are heavy favorites at home here, priced at -1800 on the moneyline so it should be an easy betting decision regardless of the officiating.

Ben Taylor (crew chief), Scott Twardoski (referee), Cheryl Flores (umpire)

This game has the highest point total on the board for tonight’s slate, but Ben Taylor’s average total through 16 games as chief is just 234.3. It could be a sign to take the under, while the road team has won more often under Taylor with the home side getting just 43.8% of wins.

David Guthrie (crew chief), JB DeRosa (referee), Derek Richardson (umpire)

The home side has won 60% of the time through Guthrie’s 35 games serving as chief, with an average total of 231.6. The Jazz are five-point favorites at home tonight with a point total set at 235 which could help steer your bets in the right direction.

Scott Foster (crew chief), Gediminas Petraitis (referee), Marat Kogut (umpire)

This is a tight one, with the Suns favored by just one point on the road at Crypto.com Arena. However, Scott Foster has served 47 games as chief and the home side has won a whopping 70.2% of the time with a point differential of 5.1.