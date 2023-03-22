Watch Mavericks defend the wrong basket against Warriors Wednesday [VIDEO]

Update: The Mavericks would go on to lose this game 127-125, so obviously these two points were crucial in determining the result of the game. The Mavericks, per Shams Charania, plan on filing a formal protest with the league regarding the issue. Dallas is saying the officials made an error, and that is what caused the team to defend the wrong end of the floor.

The Dallas Mavericks plan to file to the NBA a formal protest of their 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors tonight, with focus on alleged referee mistake that led to two free Warriors points late in the third quarter, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2023

Here’s how Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says it went down.

For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened. The ref called Mavs ball . The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout . During the time out the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 23, 2023

Sometimes it’s important to be focused and present when you’re a professional athlete, especially when there’s a playoff spot on the line. In a pivotal Western Conference matchup Wednesday between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, the home team did not exhibit this focus.

Mavs defend the wrong basket, Warriors get a free bucket pic.twitter.com/XaxKxI3dpG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2023

What’s shocking here is all five Mavericks players and their coaching staff didn’t figure out what was happening in time. The Warriors were trying to get the official to hand them the ball to inbound it, but he did appear to give Dallas some time to get its act together. When he realized the Mavericks were completely oblivious to what was going on, he decided to give Golden State a free basket.

