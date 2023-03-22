 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch Mavericks defend the wrong basket against Warriors Wednesday [VIDEO]

Dallas gave up a free basket in a crucial road game.

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
Head Coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors on March 22, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Update: The Mavericks would go on to lose this game 127-125, so obviously these two points were crucial in determining the result of the game. The Mavericks, per Shams Charania, plan on filing a formal protest with the league regarding the issue. Dallas is saying the officials made an error, and that is what caused the team to defend the wrong end of the floor.

Here’s how Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says it went down.

Sometimes it’s important to be focused and present when you’re a professional athlete, especially when there’s a playoff spot on the line. In a pivotal Western Conference matchup Wednesday between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, the home team did not exhibit this focus.

What’s shocking here is all five Mavericks players and their coaching staff didn’t figure out what was happening in time. The Warriors were trying to get the official to hand them the ball to inbound it, but he did appear to give Dallas some time to get its act together. When he realized the Mavericks were completely oblivious to what was going on, he decided to give Golden State a free basket.

The Warriors were 3-point favorites going into the game at DraftKings Sportsbook, and I’m sure there’s some bettors taking alternate lines on the spread. A moment like this is something no one can predict, and it might end up costing some folks a lot of cash.

